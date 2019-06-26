Emmanuel A. Frangeskos, 92, Army vet, Lukens Steel worker, gardener, vintner, active at his church

Emmanuel Anthony Frangeskos, 92, of Red Lion, formerly of Lititz, reposed in the Lord Monday, June 17, 2019.

Born in Port Said, Egypt on June 3, 1927, he was the son of the late Anthony and Anna (Diamandopoulou) Frantzeskos. Emmanuel was preceded in death by his siblings: George, and his wife Anna Frantzeskos; and Mary Frantzeskou, and Michael Frantzeskos of Athens, Greece.

As a young adult, Emmanuel played many sports, including semi-professional soccer, rowing and volleyball, where he received various medals. Having joined the Greek Merchant Marines, he arrived in the United States in 1950, where he joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, serving at Fort Rucker in Dale County, Ala., until 1953, when he was honorably discharged.

After he married Evangelia in 1955, he held down various positions until he found his long-term career at Lukens Steel Company in Coatesville, in September of 1956. Through a Presidential bill signed by Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1955, Emmanuel became a U.S. citizen in 1957. He moved to Lititz in September of 1973, wanting to have his wife and five children closer to the Church in Lancaster. He continued to work at Lukens Steel until he retired in June of 1992. He served on the parish council and the board of elders at the Annunciation Church, as well as working for their food bazaar for many years. He was a member of the Lancaster chapter of AHEPA, and treasurer for the Greek School. He was also a member of the American Legion and the VFW in Lancaster.

He was an avid gardener who planted many fruit trees, as well as vegetables. He also had grape vines and produced his own wine. He helped coach his grandchildren’s youth soccer teams. He also enjoyed hunting for small game and deep-sea fishing. Due to health concerns, he relocated to York, to live with one of his daughters. He was also active in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in York.

He was very proud of his Greek Orthodox heritage, and tried to pass these values to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved animals, and was especially close to the family cat, Leo.

Emmanuel is survived by his wife: Evangelia C. (Pappas) Frangeskos; his children: Anna E. Morgan, wife of Brian Morgan; Presvytera Irene E. Palis, wife of Fr. Nicholas Palis; Maria E. Tsoflias, wife of Peter Tsoflias; Presvytera Katherine E. Tsikitas, wife of Fr. Andrew N. Tsikitas; and Anthony E. Frangeskos, husband of Janice Frangeskos. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren: Stephanie (John), Michael, Wesley (Lyndsay), Panayiota (Eleftherios), Fr. Dcn. Theodosios (Dka. Elisavet), Dka. Evangelia (Fr. Dcn. Konstantinos), Emmanuel, Nektaria, Spyro, Antoni, Presvytera Kyriaka (Fr. Aaron Gilbert), Manoli, Louka, Jonathan, Mart, Billy; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Services were held June 21 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Lancaster. Officiating were: Fr. Hector Firoglanis, Fr. Nicholas T. Palis, Fr. Andrew N. Tsikitas, Fr. Aaron Gilbert, Fr. Dcn. Konstantinos Koutroubas, Fr. Dcn. Theodosios Palis and other clergy. Interment was at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to: the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603; St. Nektarios Monastery, 100 Anawanda Lake Road, Roscoe, NY 12776; or Holy Protection Monastery, 1 Saint Josephs Way, White Haven, PA, 18661.

To send condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.