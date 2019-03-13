Emma W. Snavely, 98, secretary at Wilbur-Suchard, F & M; theater lover, active at Lanc. Moravian
Emma W. Snavely, 98, of Lititz, died peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Moravian Manor.
Born in Renovo, she was the daughter of the late Ulbe M. and Kathryn M. Jarret Wielinga. Emma was the loving wife of the late Dr. Fred Allen Snavely, who died in June of 1988.
Following many years of dedicated work Emma retired as an executive secretary at Franklin & Marshall College. Emma continued her involvement with Franklin & Marshall College for years by volunteering there. She enjoyed attending the Green Room Theatre at F & M, the Fulton Theatre, American Music Theater and Sight & Sound Theater.
In her early years Emma was employed as a secretary for Wilbur Suchard Chocolate Company, Lititz. In high school, she was the captain of the basketball team, played the violin, and participated in Girl Scouts.
Emma was an active and faithful member of Lancaster Moravian Church; where she served as a diener for the church lovefeasts, trimmed beeswax candles for Christmas Eve services, made crafts, baked sugar cakes, and made Moravian mints, for the church bazaar, went on cabin retreats, helped with church dinners and was a member of the Moravian Women’s group. She and her family lived in Baghdad, Iraq, for a year, and traveled extensively throughout the world and the United States during their lifetime. Her interests included baking, cooking, sewing, canning, cross stitch, knitting, crocheting, and crafts.
Surviving is a daughter: Susan N. Evans of Lititz; two granddaughters: Catherine A. E., wife of Jason A. Minnerly; and Stephanie E. Snavely; two great-granddaughters: Kaylie L. Minnerly, and Cara A. Minnerly; a sister: Ulberdina Wielinga King of Fort Myers, Fla.; many nieces and nephews, including: Kim Marie Wielinga Wissler, Judy Buehler, and Barbara wife of Wesley Snader, Meribeth Robinson, Mark Robinson, H. Richard King Jr., Terry King; and a sister-in-law: Grace Robinson.
Preceding her in death is a son: Frederick C. Snavely; a brother: Ulbe Frederick Wielinga; sister-in-law: Penelope Yvonne Hufford Wielinga; and a son-in-law: John T. Evans.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Emma’s celebration of life service at the Moravian Manor Chapel, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, on Saturday, March 16, at 10 a.m. There will be a viewing and visitation with family at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 S. Broad St., Lititz, on Wednesday March 13, from 3 to 5 p.m. Entombment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, on Thursday, March 14, at 11 a.m.
Please omit flowers. Contributions may be sent in Emma’s memory to Lancaster Moravian Church, P. O. Box 1327, Lancaster, PA 17608; or Moravian Center Adult Day Care, P. O. Box 1327, Lancaster, PA 17608; or Moravian Manor Benevolent Care Fund, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
