Emma Driver Bertzfield, 95, worked at Animal Trap Co., collected antique glassware

By on February 8, 2017
Emma (Smith) Driver Bertzfield, 95, of Lancaster, and formerly of Lititz, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Conestoga View in Lancaster.

She was the daughter of the late Jonas and Katie (Mentzer) Smith of Ephrata.

Emma worked at Animal Trap in Lititz, and as a standholder at several flea markets. She loved playing bingo and collecting antique glassware.

She was the wife of the late James Edward Driver, who passed in 1965; and the late Robert Bertzfield, who passed in 2002.

Surviving are a brother: Melvern Smith of Spring City; and three grandchildren: Christopher Driver and wife Kristina, of Lynchburg, Va.; Stephanie Gates of Emmaus; and Emmarose Driver of Los Angeles, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three sons: Robert Driver, James Driver, and Kevin Driver.

In addition to her husbands and sons, she was preceded in death by eight siblings: Clarence, Fred, Irvin, and Henry Smith; Betty Wade; Mabel Smith; Violet Martin; and Katherine Howe.

Emma’s family would like to thank the dedicated and loving staff for the care she received over the years at Conestoga View.

A celebration of life will be held at a future time. Interment will be private and at the discretion of the family.

If desired, a memorial contribution may be made to the charity of your choice.

Services were under the care of Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata. Condolences may be offered online at gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.

