Ellis R. Kauffman, 84, Korea vet, Yellow Freight driver, Elstonville Sportsman Assoc. member
Ellis R. “Roy” Kauffman, 84, formerly of Manheim and Lititz, died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim.
He was the loving husband of Blanche R. (Greiner) Kauffman, and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in March 2017. Born in Leola, Roy was the son of the late John E. and Naomi (McCreary) Kauffman.
Roy proudly served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Roy had been a truck driver for Yellow Freight of East Petersburg before retiring. Previous employment included Interstate Systems of Lancaster and Motor Freight Express of York. After retiring Roy enjoyed driving at Manheim Auto Auction, Manheim. Roy was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim. He was a lifetime member of both the VFW Post 5956, Manheim and Elstonville Sportsman Association.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters: Judy E., wife of Sidney Erb, Manheim; Vicki, wife of Kris Wickwire, Lewisberry; four grandchildren; three great-grandsons; two brothers: Mark Kauffman, Brownsville Minn.; Richard, husband of Rikki Kauffman, Saute Nacoochee, Ga.; and a sister: Anna Gable, Lititz.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Melvin and John Kauffman.
The family would like to reach out and extend a special thank-you to the “500 unit” at Pleasant View Retirement Community and to Hospice for All Seasons for their wonderful care of Roy.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Roy’s funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday Feb. 1, at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation with the family one hour prior to the service.
If desired, contributions in Roy’s memory may be sent to Hospice for All Seasons, 280 S. Hill Drive, Grantville PA 17028.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
