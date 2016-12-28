Elizabeth L. Sheaffer, 98, worked at Wagaman Brothers Printing, Lititz Woman’s Club founder, avid chef

Elizabeth L. “Betty” Sheaffer, 98, of Lititz, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, surrounded by her loving family at Moravian Manor, Lititz.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John Lloyd Sheaffer II; and her parents, William Earl Long and Nan Wetzel Long, whom she loved very much.

She is survived by her only son: John Lloyd Sheaffer III and his wife Andrea Sheaffer. She is the cherished grandmother to: Suzanne Sheaffer and John Lloyd Sheaffer IV; and beloved and much adored great-grandmother to: Ryan Sheaffer and Kathryn-Elizabeth Sheaffer, who is named after her. In addition, she leaves behind four step-grandchildren: Kristin Kopp and husband Brian; Wendy Booker and husband Tim; Jim Sponaugle and wife Tedi; and Becky Trayers and husband Chris; and seven step-great-grandchildren: Anderson, Davis, Frankie, Koda, Oly, Naomi, and Tyson.

Born on March 19, 1918, in Chattanooga, Tenn., Betty spent her childhood in the Indiana, Pa., area. She graduated with a degree in business from Indiana State Teacher’s College (now Indiana University of Pennsylvania).

Betty married and moved to Lititz in 1937, where she and her husband lived at Lloyd’s family farm on Lexington Road and then moved to a house on Broad Street. She spent her last years at Moravian Manor. She was well known for working at Wagaman Brothers Printing where she held numerous positions, eventually heading the accounting department.

Betty was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for 79 years. She was an original founding member (and president) of the Lititz Woman’s Club, and volunteered for many years with Meals on Wheels. She was secretary of the Lititz Recreation Board, and secretary of the Lititz Springs Park Board. She was involved with the Farm Women Society, and heavily involved with activities at Moravian Manor. She loved to knit and made many booties and baby blankets up until the last few months of her life. Betty was an avid chef and loved to entertain friends. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and grand-grandchildren.

First and foremost she cared about people, and will always be remembered for her smile, intelligence, giving personality, and incredible love and outlook on life.

Funeral services were held Dec. 23 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lititz. Interment will be private in Machpelah Cemetery, Lititz.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Moravian Manor, Benevolent Fund, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543; or St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543.

The family has asks that you share a memory of her via email to gigisec7@gmail.com and/or online at BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Lititz, had charge of the arrangements.