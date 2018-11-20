Elizabeth L. ‘Betty’ Reist, 89, Miller & Miller, worker, Queen of Candles court ‘47, Moravian chandler
Elizabeth L. “Betty” Reist, 89, of Lititz, died peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 at Luther Acres.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John F. Garman and Nora Steinman Miller. Betty was the loving wife of both of her husbands: the late Carl H. Reist, who died in October of last year; and her first husband, the late Curt D. Summy, who died in March of 1970.
For many years, Betty worked in the office of Miller & Miller Certified Public Accountants, Lititz; previously she was employed by the Animal Trap Company, Lititz. She volunteered as a teacher’s aide in the Warwick School District elementary schools.
Betty was an active and faithful member of the Lititz Moravian Congregation; where she was a member of the Women’s Fellowship, Seeker’s Sunday school class, and served as head chandler, along with her husband Carl, in candle making for the church.
Betty was a 1947 graduate of Lititz High School, was a member of the field hockey team, and a member of the 1947 Fourth of July, Lititz Queen of Candles Court. Her interests included: knitting, reading, walking, playing bridge, and traveling. Betty was an amazing woman, who lived her life simply, but found ways to help others throughout her life. She had a servant’s heart and always wanted to help those that were in need. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends that were blessed by her spirit.
Surviving are two sons: Mark E. Summy, husband of Mary, of Rock Port, Ind.; Eric J. Summy, husband of Sadie, of Lititz; a stepson: Randolph Reist, husband of Mary, of Royersford; two grandchildren: Austin and Kayla; six step-grandchildren: Gwen, Kim, Brooke, Mandy, Kristen, and Karen; and 19 step- great-grandchildren; half-brothers: Glen Miller, husband of Sharon; Donald, husband of Vivian Garman; and half-sisters: Julia, wife of Thomas Campbell; Peg, wife of Edward Ivey; Marlene Campbell; Phyllis wife of George Wolf; Judy wife of James Miller. Preceding her in death are two stepsons: Ronald A. Reist, and Robin L. Reist.
Services were held Nov. 20 at Lititz Moravian Church. Interment will be private in Machpelah Cemetery, Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Betty’s memory to: Camp Conquest, 480 Forest Road, Denver, PA 17517.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
