- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
Eleanor T. Brune, 71, X-ray tech, passionate about motherhood, author and naturalist
Eleanor T. “Ellie” Brune, 71, of Denver, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 1, 2017, at Brethren Village, Lititz, after an extended illness.
Eleanor was born June 4, 1945, in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Paul Thomas Smith and Elizabeth (Johnston) Smith.
A graduate of Abington Senior High School, Montgomery County, in 1963, she was active in Civil Air Patrol and studied at Chestnut Hill Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, and University of Pennsylvania for her X-ray technician certification. She worked at Chestnut Hill Hospital and Fort Belvoir Army Hospital as an X-ray technician, and at Brune Abrasive Service Co. for 34 years as an officer and office manager.
Eleanor’s first love was being a mother and homemaker, but she was also an author, avid reader, birder, naturalist, and needlework enthusiast.
She is survived by her husband: Lennart; son: Andrew Brune, married to Jo Anna (Ready); and daughter: Megan, married to Christopher Keenan; four grandchildren: Nathanial, Emma, Rachel, and Ryan. Also surviving is a sister: Jean M. (Smith) Johnston; and a brother: Graham J. Smith, both of Bucks County.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a celebration of her life, to be held on Sunday, June 25, at noon, at the Foxchase Golf Club, 300 Stevens Road, Stevens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Audubon Society, at action.audubon.org/donate/now; or Hospice for All Seasons, 280 S. Hill Road, Grantville, PA 17028.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch of...
- Posted June 7, 2017
- 0
-
Warwick School board reduces tax hike to 2 percent
Final vote set for June 20 For the first time...
- Posted June 7, 2017
- 0
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in downtown...
- Posted May 24, 2017
- 1
-
Phyllis E. Adair, 81, worked at Raymark, Manheim Fire Dept. member, Brethren Village volunteer
Phyllis E. Adair, 81, of Manheim, passed away on Thursday,...
-
John Henry Brubaker, 94, farmer, school bus driver, married 75 years, attended Middle Creek COB
John Henry Brubaker, 94, of Lititz, passed away Monday, June...
-
Eleanor T. Brune, 71, X-ray tech, passionate about motherhood, author and naturalist
Eleanor T. “Ellie” Brune, 71, of Denver, passed away peacefully...
-
Howard S. Erb, 94, farmer, worked at Manheim Auto Auction, enjoyed gardening, reading
Howard S. Erb, 94, formerly of Manheim, went home to...
-
Donald G. Garber, 81, Lititz H.S. grad, Army vet, artist and audio electronics designer
Donald G. Garber, 81, passed away at his home in...
-
Paul T. Good, 85, farmer, 4-H leader, active at Erb Mennonite Church, proud grandfather
Paul T. Good, 85, of Manheim, went home to be...
-
Bessie M. Holos, 87, Caln School District worker, mother of two, enjoyed birdwatching, traveling
Bessie M. Holos, 87, of Lititz, passed away Friday, June...
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch...
-
Warwick School board reduces tax hike to 2 percent
Final vote set for June 20 For the first...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 1
-
Phyllis E. Adair, 81, worked at Raymark, Manheim Fire Dept. member, Brethren Village volunteer
Phyllis E. Adair, 81, of Manheim, passed away on...
-
John Henry Brubaker, 94, farmer, school bus driver, married 75 years, attended Middle Creek COB
John Henry Brubaker, 94, of Lititz, passed away Monday,...
-
Eleanor T. Brune, 71, X-ray tech, passionate about motherhood, author and naturalist
Eleanor T. “Ellie” Brune, 71, of Denver, passed away...
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch...
-
Warwick School board reduces tax hike to 2 percent
Final vote set for June 20 For the first...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 1
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
Mary Ann Seitz says:
-
Marian L Shatto says:
-
aimee says: