Eleanor S. Hertzog, 92, Lititz

By on April 10, 2019

Eleanor S. Hertzog, 92, of Lititz, formerly of Akron, died on Friday, April 5, 2019 in Lititz.

She was a daughter of Ellsworth and Martha Sara Sweigart. Her late husbands were: Aaron Witmer (died in 1974) and Clarence Hertzog (died in 2003).

Eleanor is survived by several stepchildren and their families; and 3 siblings: Ellsworth, Warren, and Irene.

Services were held at Gravenor’s Home for Funerals, Ephrata on April 9.

