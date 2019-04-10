Eleanor S. Hertzog, 92, Lititz
Eleanor S. Hertzog, 92, of Lititz, formerly of Akron, died on Friday, April 5, 2019 in Lititz.
She was a daughter of Ellsworth and Martha Sara Sweigart. Her late husbands were: Aaron Witmer (died in 1974) and Clarence Hertzog (died in 2003).
Eleanor is survived by several stepchildren and their families; and 3 siblings: Ellsworth, Warren, and Irene.
Services were held at Gravenor’s Home for Funerals, Ephrata on April 9.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
