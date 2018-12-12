Home   >   Obituaries   >   Edna W. Cramer, 81, MCC housekeeper, CCF member, enjoyed floral arranging, canning

Edna W. Cramer, 81, MCC housekeeper, CCF member, enjoyed floral arranging, canning

By on December 12, 2018

Edna W. Cramer, 81, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.

She was born in Warwick Township to Michael N. and Jennie S. (Wenger) Wenger, and was the wife of the late Melvin S. Cramer, who passed away in 1997.

She was a member of Crossroads Community Fellowship. Edna was employed in housekeeping at the Mennonite Central Committee. She enjoyed crocheting, floral arranging, cooking and canning.

Edna is survived by two daughters: Joyce, wife of Wayne Langhuber of Manheim; and Bonnie Cramer of Lititz; and seven siblings: Kathryn, wife of the late John Ebersole; Bertha, wife of Ben Brubaker; Mary, wife of John Becker; Michael W., husband of Mary Wenger; Anna, wife of the late Ron Reimer; Paul W., husband of Elsie Wenger; Martha, wife of Robert Harnish; a sister-in-law: Anna S. Wenger; a brother-in-law: Rufus Hoover; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings: Mabel Ristenbatt Saylor, Grace Ebersole, Laura Hoover, Norman Wenger, and Esther Wenger.

Services were held Dec. 11 at Crossroads Community Fellowship, Lititz, with Pastor Kyle Buckwalter officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edna’s memory may be made to MCC, P. O. Box 500, Akron, PA, 17501.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *