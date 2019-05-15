Edna J. Frasco, 86, Lititz, formerly of New York, mother of four, was married 65 years
Edna J. Frasco, 86, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Lititz, after a brief illness.
Edna, was a loving, devoted wife, and proud mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Samuel A. Frasco, 89; and her children: Lisa F. Ryan and her husband Stephen; Robert A. Frasco and his wife Susan; Linda F. Gerencser and her husband John; and James M. Frasco and his wife Brenda, and her 12 grandchildren: John, Matthew, William, Jill, Calli, Steven, Susan, Nicholas, Samuel, Nathaniel, Serena, and Julia.
Edna is predeceased by her parents: Andrew and Margaret Joachim of Haverstraw, N.Y.; and her sister: Jean Joachim Junge Lent of Stony Point, N.Y.
Edna was born in Haverstraw, N.Y. in 1932 and graduated from Haverstraw High School in 1950. After Edna and Sam were married in June 1953, they lived and raised their children in their home in West Haverstraw, N.Y., and then lived the last five years together in their home in Lititz.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held May 3 at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, Haverstraw, N.Y.
Arrangements by the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz. Condolences may be shared at snyderfuneralhome.com.
