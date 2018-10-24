Earl E. Groff, 89, Keystone Mills worker, Amish transporter, active at his church
Earl E. Groff, 89, formerly of Gretna Springs, Manheim, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 16, 2018 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim.
Born in Clay Township, he was the son of the late Roy and Ella Ebersole Groff. He was the loving husband of Reba M. Geib Groff, who died in 2016.
Earl worked as a poultry serviceman at Keystone Mills, Ephrata, and after retirement, he drove for Amish families. He was a member of White Oak Church of the Brethren, Manheim where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher.
Surviving are five daughters: Janice, wife of Marvin Stoner; Janet, wife of Harold Bross; Rachel, wife of Mervin Groff, all of Manheim; Phyllis, wife of Levi King of Fredericksburg; and Julia, wife of Edward Kegerreis of Myerstown; 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Paul, husband of Bernice Groff of Lititz; Leon husband of Amy Groff of Belleville; and a sister: Ada, wife of Warren Miller of Lititz.
The family would like to thank the staff of Pleasant View Retirement Community for the care and compassion shown to Earl during his stay.
Services were held Oct. 23 at White Oak Church of the Brethren, Manheim. Interment was in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Earl’s memory to Pleasant View Retirement Community, Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
