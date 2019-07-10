Dudley L. ‘Dud’ Myers, 80, Navy vet, Hunter Keystone Peterbilt retiree, boater, BV Chorus member

Dudley L. “Dud” Myers, 80, of Lititz died on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Brethren Village Retirement Community, Lititz.

Dud was the loving husband of Deanna R. Peffley Myers, and they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this October. Born in East Petersburg, he was the son of the late Robert B. and Blanche S. (Myers) Myers.

A 1956 graduate of Hempfield High school, Dud later joined the United States Navy and spent the last nine months of his tour on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. After serving, he opened his own barber shop, Dud’s Barber Shop, Neffsville. He later worked for Graybill’s Dairy, and then Hunter Keystone Peterbilt until his retirement. Dud was a member of Hempfield Church of the Brethren where he was a choir member and served as a deacon for five years.

He had a passion for singing and sang in both the AARP chorus and Brethren Village Chorus. Dud loved boating with his family and friends and enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his wife, touring all 48 states on his motorcycle.

Surviving in addition to his wife: Deanna; are four children; Doug, husband of Karen Quinonez Myers, of Annapolis, Md.; Doreen, wife of Robert Shearer, of Mount Joy; Daphne, wife of Jerry Witmer, of Manheim; Dawn wife of Duane Landis, of Conestoga; seven grandchildren: Janelle Witter, Jared Witmer, Bobby and Michael Shearer, Ashley Gemmill, Dana and Dustin Landis; four great-grandchildren: Isaac and Isabelle Shearer, Owen Witter, and Jonah Witmer; and a sister: Geraldine Barley, of Delaware.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dudley’s memorial service at Hempfield Church of the Brethren, corner of Stevens Street and Metzler Road, East Petersburg, on Saturday, July 13, at 11:30 a.m. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Hempfield Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

A special thank you to Dud’s family, church family, friends, and caregivers of Brethren Village and Hospice & Community Care for all of their support.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: Hempfield Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 246 East Petersburg, PA 17520; Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, P.O. Box 5096, Lititz, PA 17543; or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604-4125.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.