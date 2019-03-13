Home   >   Obituaries   >   Drue E. Feilmeier, 56, Hempfield School District director of curriculum, had strong faith

Drue E. Feilmeier, 56, Hempfield School District director of curriculum, had strong faith

By on March 13, 2019

Drue E. Feilmeier, 56, of Lititz, began her transition into her eternal life on March 5, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.

Drue was the beloved daughter of Charles and Sharon Sierer.

In addition to her parents, Drue is survived by her daughter: Danika Brown; and Danika’s father and his wife, Hadley and Deidre Brown. Also surviving is one brother: David; sister-in-law; Annie; and their children: Benjamin, Alexandra, and William.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Charles and Mary Snyder; and Charles and Margaret Sierer.

Drue dedicated her life’s work to education and, as a result of her energy and expertise, she impacted countless lives. Her career began first as a biology teacher, followed by a curriculum specialist at IU13, and most recently as the director of curriculum for the Hempfield School District. No one loved academic curriculum in quite the same way as Drue did. In each of her career positions, she was steadfast in her desire to prepare our children for the future, in their world.

Drue was a joyful member at Hempfield United Methodist Church. Whether in worship on a Sunday morning, in small group Bible studies, or in receiving tender care and prayers throughout her illness, Drue truly believed in the value of gathering as Christian believers.

Drue will be celebrated for the inspired way she lived her amazing life. She spent each day cultivating a vibrant relationship with the God of the universe. She relished the greatest thrill of mothering a kind, intelligent daughter with the most beautiful spirit. She never viewed her work as “work,” instead she celebrated her contribution to her field. She will be missed by the many, many family members and good friends whose lives she touched beyond measure. She could always be counted on to encourage and help cultivate the gifts of others, to share her beautiful faith, and to be all in for a fun activity.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 30, beginning at 11 a.m. at Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Ave., Lancaster. In addition to the service, there will be a welcome reception with receiving line from 9 to 11 a.m. and coffee and light refreshments following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Drue’s honor may be made to Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601; Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604; or the Hempfield Foundation, at hempfieldfoundation.org, or 200 Church St., Landisville, PA 17538.

To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.

