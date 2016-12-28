Dr. George F. Palmer Jr., 65, Heart of Lancaster physician, Gulf War vet, enjoyed scuba diving, karate

Dr. George F. Palmer, Jr., 65, of Lancaster, passed away Dec. 24, 2016 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.

Born in Olean, N.Y., he was the son of the late George F. Palmer Sr. and Margaret (Wagner) Palmer. George was the husband of Christine (Seibert) Bass Palmer.

He was a 1968 graduate of Otto-Eldred Junior-Senior High School, Duke Center. Later, he graduated magna cum laude from California State College with a bachelor of science degree in education. George was a 1977 graduate of University of Health Sciences, Kansas City, Mo., where he received his D.O. in osteopathy.

George had a passion for work. He was an instructor of ATLS at Hershey Medical Center, and was also an instructor and provider of ACLS and PALS. George was a licensed physician in the state of Missouri and the Comonwealth of Pennsylvania. He had many hospital affiliations over the years, including his current, the Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center, and Cole Memorial Hospital. George was renowned for his suture skills.

He was stationed at Norfolk, Va., in 1979 as a grade commissioned lieutenant and general medical officer. He was a Navy general surgeon from 1984 to 1986 at Charleston Naval Hospital, Charleston, SC. Lt. Commander George F. Palmer, U.S. Navy, served during the Gulf War.

George was a member of the American Osteopathic Association, American College of Emergency Physicians, and the American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians.

He received many honors and awards including: Board Certified in General Surgery 1985, Board Certified in General Surgery 1986, Board Certification 1992 in Emergency Medicine, Board Recertification 1999 in Emergency Medicine, Fellow American College of Emergency Physicians 2000, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Navy Expeditionary Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Award, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Peer Review Committee at the Heart of Lancaster and Medical Command Physician.

He enjoyed sports, especially the Philadelphia Eagles; hunting; a wide variety of music and going to many different concerts. He liked to sing and dance, and was very artistic. George was a PADI Certified Scuba Diver. He took karate, piano lessons, and was even a drummer in high school. George also loved his Jeep Wranglers for 25 years.

George had the biggest heart for children; he was very giving, and a kid at heart. He was humble, selfless, helped others before himself, and loved his profession. He was a patient, trustworthy man, and a father figure to many.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Christine, are his children: Brooke A. Palmer, Brian J. Bass, Nathan V. Bass, Christopher G. Palmer, and Lori Arbutiski; nine grandchildren: Emily, Megan, Ashlyn, Mackenzie, Kendall, Lily, Lauren, Zachary, and Alexander; a great-grandson: Trent; and siblings: Boyd Palmer (Janice), Norma Allegretto (Eugene), Jean Harris, and Becky Lynn O’Brien.

He was preceded in death by siblings: Frederick Palmer, John Palmer, and Glenn Palmer.

Services were held Dec. 28 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, Lititz. George was laid to rest at Conestoga Memorial Park with military honors rendered by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard and Vet 21 Salute Team.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, Lititz, had charge of the arrangements.