Douglas W. Carr, 63, USAF Sergeant, worked at Johnson & Johnson, avid Eagles fan
Douglas W. Carr, 63, of Lititz, passed away Friday, July 6, 2018, at the Lancaster General Hospital.
He was born in Meadville to the late William Carr and Patricia Ann (Ethridge) Henry, and was the stepson of the late Harold Henry. Doug celebrated 28 years of marriage with his wife, Karen M. Szymczak Carr, on June 16.
A 1975 graduate of Conneaut Lake Area High School, Doug trained and worked as a welder before enlisting into the U.S. Air Force in May of 1976. He served eight years performing wing/base fire protection, obtaining the rank of Sergeant.
Following the Air Force, Doug worked as a security officer for the Limerick Generating Station, then for Brinks and lastly for Johnson & Johnson.
Doug had a wonderful sense of humor who loved to make people laugh. He was very kind hearted and would do for others without thinking twice. When Karen retired from teaching in June, Doug bought her a beautiful bouquet of 40 colorful flowers to celebrate her 40 years of teaching.
He previously sang in barbershop quartets and the Lancaster Community Chorus. Doug was an avid Eagles fan and he enjoyed vacationing in Ocean City, Md., and Virginia Beach, and going deep sea fishing. He loved dogs and had German shepherds and golden retrievers.
Doug converted to and embraced Catholicism to marry Karen and to raise their son, Adam, in the Catholic Church. He was a devoted parishioner of St. James Catholic Church.
Surviving Doug in addition to his loving wife: Karen; are their son: Adam D. Carr of Lititz; his daughters: Tricia Carr-Lear and Jessica Carr Fein; and three grandchildren; as well as his brother: Jeffrey Carr, husband of Marcia of Great Falls, Mont.; his sister: Shelly, wife of James Tatters of Meadville; and several nieces and nephews.
Viewings will take place Wednesday, July 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz; and Thursday, July 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz; followed by mass at 11 a.m. with Rev. James O’Blaney C.Ss.R. as celebrant. Interment will be in Witness Park with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church Religious Education Fund, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543; or to the American Diabetes Association, at diabetes.org.
To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
The Log Cabin Offers a Refreshing Respite from Summer Heat
Even on the hottest days— and we’ve had quite a...
-
Moll named All-American
Honored in 200 I.M., 100 back Joe Moll knows all...
-
Hopkins, Dissinger win titles in FreshBurst 5-Mile Run
The top two finishers in last Saturday’s 23rd annual FreshBurst...
-
Phillies hold off Manheim in first round of LNP Tourney
Warwick’s five-run fourth-inning rally snaps 1-1 tie The Warwick Phillies...
-
First community store thrived in Lititz
It was the first “mom and pop shop” of Lititz,...
-
On with the show
Some people just love to show off. At the Fourth...
-
Douglas W. Carr, 63, USAF Sergeant, worked at Johnson & Johnson, avid Eagles fan
Douglas W. Carr, 63, of Lititz, passed away Friday, July...
-
The Log Cabin Offers a Refreshing Respite from Summer Heat
Even on the hottest days— and we’ve had quite...
-
Moll named All-American
Honored in 200 I.M., 100 back Joe Moll knows...
-
Hopkins, Dissinger win titles in FreshBurst 5-Mile Run
The top two finishers in last Saturday’s 23rd annual...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Colonel Thomas C. Fosnacht, ret says:
-
Nick Deininger says:
-
Pete Labella says: