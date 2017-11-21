Douglas J. Wenrich, 58, Warwick football QB, Lancaster New Era journalist, music and car enthusiast

Douglas J. Wenrich, 58, died at his Manheim Township home on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.

He was born in Lancaster to the late Jay H. and May (Mazie) A. Wenrich. He was preceded in death by his older brother: Michael J. Wenrich.

Doug was a 1977 graduate of Warwick High School. He was an accomplished athlete who played many sports, but was especially fond of and skilled at basketball and football.

He was the quarterback for the Warwick High School football team. A talented writer and avid reader, Doug began his college career at Penn State University before transferring to Millersville University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in English. Prior to working as a salesman at Hondru Auto Group, he was a journalist for the Lancaster New Era.

Passionate about music, Doug could and often did spend hours discussing lyrics, slight changes in different recordings, or how using different guitars transformed a song. Doug’s taste in music ranged from punk to glam rock to folk, and he especially loved the Ramones, David Bowie, Motörhead, Johnny Thunders, Social Distortion, Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, Iggy and the Stooges, the New York Dolls, the Sex Pistols, the Velvet Underground and Nirvana. Doug was also a car enthusiast and was particularly fond of the BMW 2002 Tii in inca orange; he owned several of this make and model throughout his life.

Doug had fond memories of visiting his grandparents in Robesonia, and spending time at his family’s cabin in Lycoming County, which he often reminisced about. Later in life he enjoyed going to breakfast with his daughter every Sunday and caring for his cat, Penny.

Doug was exceptionally intelligent, had a sharp wit and was rarely outsmarted in arguments. While he wore red Converse, ripped jeans, band t-shirts and leather jackets, lived by his own rules and was rough around the edges, Doug was also relentlessly supportive, encouraging and loving, went out of his way to uplift those he cared about and was kind to everyone he met. He always offered a shoulder to lean on and a hand to hold in trying times, and was equally as excited about his loved one’s achievements as they were. Doug is remembered fondly by all those who knew him as someone who loved his friends and family deeply.

Doug is survived by his daughter: Ivy Elizabeth Wenrich of Philadelphia; brother, Craig D. Wenrich, husband of Carla of New Rochelle, N.Y.; a beloved friend: Meghan Nephin, mother of Ivy, of Pocono Lake; two stepsisters: Katie Wenrich and Tancy Wenrich, both of Lancaster; a stepmother: Frances Wenrich (Kiefer) of Lancaster; and countless other loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, take a friend out to eat, make a friendly phone call to someone you know, or go see live music.

Private graveside services will be held at Salem Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill Cemetery.

Private graveside services will be held at Salem Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill Cemetery.