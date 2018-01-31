Dorothy T. Perry Hessler, 91, Towne Club member, St. James Catholic Church parishioner
Dorothy T. Perry Hessler, 91, of Lititz, passed away on Jan. 25, 2018 at Moravian Manor.
Born in Jersey City, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Flynn) Davis. Dot was the loving wife to the late Melvin A. Hessler.
Dot was past chairman of St. John Neumann Bazaar, and a former member of the Towne Club. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and a former member of St. John Neumann.
Surviving are two sons: George J. Perry and William F. Perry; two stepsons: Thomas J. Hessler and Gary A. Hessler; two grandchildren; and five step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by siblings: Annamae Hession; Claire Padla; Marian Reddy; Edna Stomber; and Edward, Frank, and William Davis.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave. A viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Dot will be laid to rest beside Mel at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave, Lititz, PA 17543.
To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, assisted Dot’s family with the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Peter Garner, 21, photographer, artistic, avid traveler, a free spirit with a good heart
Peter Garner, cherished son and beloved brother, 21, found peace...
-
Yvonne Bomberger, 87, Linden Hall nurse, Warwick sports fan, had great sense of humor
Yvonne Burkholder Bomberger, 87, of Lititz, passed away Friday, Jan....
-
Robert Edwin Albright, 90, WWII vet, Gideons International member, loved outdoors, family man
Robert Edwin Albright, 90, passed away Jan. 22, 2018 at...
-
Bert G. Eddy, 90, WWII vet, government electrician, Salem Lutheran member
Bert G. Eddy, 90, of Lititz and formerly of Bowie,...
-
Joseph A. Hostler, 51, served in the Peace Corps, avid photographer, told great stories
Joseph A. Hostler, of Lititz, passed away suddenly from a...
-
Rosemarie S. Chapple, 88, worked at Spacht’s Furniture, Salvation Army grad, liked needlepoint
Rosemarie S. Chapple, 88, of Lititz is now safe in...
-
Martin Martin Weaver, 90, Bernville Mennonite Church deacon
Martin Martin Weaver, 90, Womelsdorf, born Dec. 16, 1927, died...
-
Peter Garner, 21, photographer, artistic, avid traveler, a free spirit with a good heart
Peter Garner, cherished son and beloved brother, 21, found...
-
Yvonne Bomberger, 87, Linden Hall nurse, Warwick sports fan, had great sense of humor
Yvonne Burkholder Bomberger, 87, of Lititz, passed away Friday,...
-
Robert Edwin Albright, 90, WWII vet, Gideons International member, loved outdoors, family man
Robert Edwin Albright, 90, passed away Jan. 22, 2018...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Amanda says:
-
Shelby Snyder says:
-
Rob Reed says: