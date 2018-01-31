Home   >   Obituaries   >   Dorothy T. Perry Hessler, 91, Towne Club member, St. James Catholic Church parishioner

January 31, 2018

Dorothy T. Perry Hessler, 91, of Lititz, passed away on Jan. 25, 2018 at Moravian Manor.

Born in Jersey City, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Flynn) Davis. Dot was the loving wife to the late Melvin A. Hessler.

Dot was past chairman of St. John Neumann Bazaar, and a former member of the Towne Club. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and a former member of St. John Neumann.

Surviving are two sons: George J. Perry and William F. Perry; two stepsons: Thomas J. Hessler and Gary A. Hessler; two grandchildren; and five step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by siblings: Annamae Hession; Claire Padla; Marian Reddy; Edna Stomber; and Edward, Frank, and William Davis.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave. A viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Dot will be laid to rest beside Mel at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave, Lititz, PA 17543.

To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, assisted Dot’s family with the arrangements.

