Dorothy S. Enck, 101, worked at Badorf Shoe, Enck’s Texaco, great cook, loved to travel
Dorothy S. Enck, 101, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, June 3, 2018, at Brethren Village.
She was the wife of the late Paul S. Enck Sr. who passed away in 2006. Born in Rothsville, she was the daughter of the late Monroe and Elizabeth Stark Weachter.
Dorothy worked as a sewer at the Badorf Shoe Factory in Lititz for 40 years, retiring in 1982. She had also worked at the family business, Enck’s Texaco Automotive Center, on Oregon Pike in Akron.
She was a member of Brunnerville United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and served in various capacities.
Dorothy enjoyed traveling with her husband throughout the United States. She enjoyed gardening, and was a great cook and homemaker.
She is survived by her children: Paul S. Enck Jr. of Lititz; Donald J., married to Viola Enck of Portland, Tenn.; and D. Rochelle Shelly of Lititz; her 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister: Grace Shreiner; and her brothers: Parke, James, Howard, and Robert Weachter.
Friends will be received on Thursday, June 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the chapel at Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be private at Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Rothsville.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Dorothy’s memory to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125; Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543; or to Proclaiming Christ’s Ministry, 1832 Ridgeview Drive, Carlisle, PA 17013.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
