Dorothy Mae Markert Cushman, 104, Heisley factory worker, St. Luke’s member, seamstress, birdwatcher
Dorothy Mae Markert Cushman, a.k.a. “Nanny Dot,” 104 years and 347 days, entered Heaven on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
Starting in her early teens, she worked at her parents’, Samuel and Edith Heisley’s, shirt factory in Lititz for 40 years. She also worked at Singing Needles and Carters. Since Nanny Dot enjoyed sewing so much, she made Barbie and Ken clothes, children’s t-shirts and baby bibs, and sold them at the first few Lititz Craft Shows, and also donated t-shirts to children in need.
Dorothy was married to the late J. E. Russell Markert for 50 years. As avid birdwatchers they were members of the Lancaster County Bird Club, National Audubon Society, American Bird Association, and the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary. They traveled across the United States in their camper to search out birds and see the country. For many years they also volunteered as drivers for Lititz Meals on Wheels. They loved their family times together with their three children and extended family members.
At age 85, Nanny Dot married Robert Cushman “Grandpere,” and they enjoyed an adventurous seven years together before his passing. They traveled to California for their honeymoon, New York City, learned to bowl, and loved to go out to restaurants while living at Cornwall Manor.
Dorothy was the oldest member of St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Lititz, where she sang in the choir until she was 90, and was active in many other church activities. She also served on the board of trustees of Old Zion.
In 2012, after the passing of “Grandpere,” and a fall at Cornwall Manor, she moved to United Zion Retirement Community.
She will be missed so very much by her family here on earth. She is survived by two daughters: Judi, married to Ronald Mentzer; and Jane Markert; four grandchildren: Jack Markert; Kim, married to Michael Jones; Amy, married to Neil Adams; Abby, married to Rob Dodds; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren, with a sixth one on the way; two nieces: Barbara Garner and Peggy Buckreis; and daughter-in-law: Peggy Seaber Markert.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents: Edith and Samuel Heisley; her husbands; her son: Jack Markert; her grandson: Jeffrey Markert; her great-grandson: Samuel Markert; and her sister: Ruth DeVink Zong.
She has been loved by so many and will live in their hearts always. With her spirit alive in many, she would want everyone to continue the way she lived her life so be happy, share what you have, and make each day count.
Her family wants to extend a great thank you to all of the staff at the United Zion Retirement Community and Hospice and Community Care for all of the compassionate care offered to her.
Friends will be received on Friday, Jan. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s UCC, 222 N. Broad St., Lititz, with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Old Zion Cemetery.
At Dorothy’s request, in lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to St. Luke’s UCC, 222 N. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Home for the Holidays: Hunter Shreiner, back from the Army, surprises his family prior to Warwick’s wrestling match
Hunter Shreiner admitted he was a little “jumpy.” For two...
-
Three Warriors honored by PA Writers
Rucci selected All-State by USA Today Last Friday couldn’t have...
-
Barons crown two champions at Governor Mifflin Tourney
Benner’s bronze leads the Warriors For the first time in...
-
Four MC players receive State 5A recognition
Simon selected All-State by USA Today Manheim Central’s Tyler Flick...
-
Dorothy Mae Markert Cushman, 104, Heisley factory worker, St. Luke’s member, seamstress, birdwatcher
Dorothy Mae Markert Cushman, a.k.a. “Nanny Dot,” 104 years and...
-
Jeannette M. Ashton, 90, Moravian Manor resident, Bell of PA worker, U.M. church member
Jeannette M. (Gregory) Ashton, 90, of Wilkes Barre, passed away...
-
Jean Marie Bitts, 83, F&M and M.U. food worker, history buff, sang in Zion Lutheran church choir
Jean Marie Bitts, 83, of Manheim, died on Wednesday, Dec....
-
Home for the Holidays: Hunter Shreiner, back from the Army, surprises his family prior to Warwick’s wrestling match
Hunter Shreiner admitted he was a little “jumpy.” For...
-
Three Warriors honored by PA Writers
Rucci selected All-State by USA Today Last Friday couldn’t...
-
Barons crown two champions at Governor Mifflin Tourney
Benner’s bronze leads the Warriors For the first time...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Mary k Groff says:
-
Marianne says:
-
Tim B says: