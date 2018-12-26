Dorothy M. Klopp, 96, Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church member, avid bowler, sports enthusiast
Dorothy M. Klopp, 96, of Lititz, passed away on Dec. 20, 2018 at United Zion Retirement Community.
Born in Millway, she was the daughter of the late William and Anna (Reitz) Adams. Dorothy was the loving wife for 58 years to the late James N. Klopp.
She was a lifelong member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rothsville. Dorothy loved bowling, and was active in several bowling leagues until she was in her late 80s. She was a sports enthusiast. She enjoyed all professional and college sports.
Dorothy is survived by a daughter: Joan Clair; a son: Jim Klopp, husband of Rosa; five grandchildren: Troy Clair, husband of Katy; Gina Zeamer, wife of Stan; Eric Klopp, husband of Mary; Jeff Darragh; and Wendy Schaeffer; 10 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter: Karen Schaeffer; two grandsons: Cory Clair and Mark Klopp; and siblings: Pauline E. Rineer, Evelyn Good, Robert and Richard Adams.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, at Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 36 Church St, Rothsville, with Pastor Bonnie Oplinger officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Dorothy’s memory may be made to the Jerusalem Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 36 Church St., Lititz, PA 17543.
To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, had charge of the arrangements.
