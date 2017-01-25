Home   >   Obituaries   >   Dorothy M. Denlinger, 90, homemaker, mother of three, enjoyed cooking, listening to hymns

Dorothy M. Denlinger, 90, homemaker, mother of three, enjoyed cooking, listening to hymns

By on January 25, 2017
LR20170126_obiDenlingerDorothy

Dorothy M. Denlinger, 90, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim.

Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late John and Rhoda Mumma Brubaker. She was the wife of the late Raymond C. Denlinger, who died in 2007.

A homemaker, Dorothy attended Jerusalem Church, Penryn, and was active with Bible studies at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Her interests included, cooking; flower gardening; word puzzles; bird watching; and listening to music, especially hymns.

Surviving are three children: Robert, husband of Bonnie (Brinser) Denlinger, of Mount Joy; Lamar, husband of Joan (Girvin) Denlinger, of Lancaster; and Barbara, wife of Karl Miller, of Lancaster; four granddaughters; and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by four brothers: Benjamin, Richard, Lester, and Robert Brubaker.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Hoffer Auditorium, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service with refreshments. Interment in Kraybill Mennonite Cemetery, East Donegal Township.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Dorothy’s memory to Rainbow’s End Youth Services, 105 Fairview St., Mount Joy, PA 17552.

To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Mount Joy, handled the arrangements.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *