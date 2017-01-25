- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
- Warwick bands will host winter concert this weekend
- Ring in the new year with pork ‘n’ kraut!
- Holiday memories at WHS
- Acapella voices will ring in the holiday season
- Lititz legend: Mourning the loss of Ron Reedy
- Beyond ‘Hearthside Hymns’ — The Marlene Hershey story
- Warwick stages ‘Animal Farm’ this weekend
- 5K fun run/walk will benefit Warwick grad
- Oysters on the square: Ted’s tiny diner was a big deal at Broad and Main
Dorothy M. Denlinger, 90, homemaker, mother of three, enjoyed cooking, listening to hymns
Dorothy M. Denlinger, 90, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim.
Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late John and Rhoda Mumma Brubaker. She was the wife of the late Raymond C. Denlinger, who died in 2007.
A homemaker, Dorothy attended Jerusalem Church, Penryn, and was active with Bible studies at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Her interests included, cooking; flower gardening; word puzzles; bird watching; and listening to music, especially hymns.
Surviving are three children: Robert, husband of Bonnie (Brinser) Denlinger, of Mount Joy; Lamar, husband of Joan (Girvin) Denlinger, of Lancaster; and Barbara, wife of Karl Miller, of Lancaster; four granddaughters; and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four brothers: Benjamin, Richard, Lester, and Robert Brubaker.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Hoffer Auditorium, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service with refreshments. Interment in Kraybill Mennonite Cemetery, East Donegal Township.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Dorothy’s memory to Rainbow’s End Youth Services, 105 Fairview St., Mount Joy, PA 17552.
To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Mount Joy, handled the arrangements.
