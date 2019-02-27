Home   >   Obituaries   >   Dorothy L. ‘Dot’ Weit, 84, L.H.S. grad, Warwick cafeteria worker, bowler, active in the community

Dorothy L. “Dot” Weit, 84, a life-long resident of Lititz, died peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Luther Acres.

Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Anna Roth Kreider. Dot was the loving wife of the late A. Roy Weit, who died in September of 1997.

A 1951 graduate of Lititz High School, Dot was actively involved in many sports. In her early years Dot worked in the office for Armstrong World Industries, later she was employed for many years in the cafeteria for the Warwick School District. Following retirement, she worked in the finance department for the Manheim Auto Auction.

She was a member of Lititz United Methodist Church. Dot was a charter member and leader of the Lititz Lioness Club, and was active throughout the years helping with activities and volunteering in the Lititz Community. She and her husband were involved in a number of bowling leagues throughout the county. Dot’s interests were flower and vegetable gardening, traveling extensively with her husband, and caring for her dogs. She had a life-long passion for her family; and truly cherished the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are five sons: Nevin D., husband of Margaret Weit of Millersville; Barry L., husband of Donna Weit of Lititz; Randy L. Weit of Lititz; Roy A. Weit, fiancé of Lisa Bonfield of Lititz; Jeffrey S., husband of Connie Weit of Lancaster; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Preceding her in death is a daughter-in-law: Rosemary Weit; eight sisters; and seven brothers.

Services were held Feb. 25 at Buch Funeral Home, Lititz. Interment was in Lititz Moravian Cemetery.

Those desiring may send contributions in Dot’s memory to: Alzheimer’s Association 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9378; or Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com Buch Funeral and Cremation Service, Lititz, handled the arrangements.

