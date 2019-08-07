Dorothy K. K. Snavely, 88, WTHS grad, missionary, active at church, Green Dragon standholder
Dorothy “Dot” Kendig Kenner Snavely, 88, of Lititz, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. She was residing at Moravian Manor.
She was predeceased by her husband: Carl Risser Snavely, on Dec. 7, 2015. They had celebrated 65 years of marriage. She was born in Lancaster to the late Norman Leaman Keener and Ada (Miller) Kendig Keener.
She was a 1949 graduate of Warwick Township High School. She was a long-time member of Neffsville Mennonite Church. She was active for many years as a Bible teacher. She taught various adult Sunday school classes, as well as a new believer’s class. She was involved in the women’s ministry at the church. She and her late husband had a business of Snavely’s Wind & Wood Shop at the Green Dragon Market.
Dot enjoyed sports, gardening, reading, and baking. She was involved in various activities at Moravian Manor. At the age of 80, she went on a mission trip to Haiti where she taught in a pastors’ seminar. That was a life changing experience.
Surviving is a son: Russell, and his partner, Barbara Wise, Lititz; three daughters: Carol, married to John G. Piccolo, Nazareth; Deborah, married to John R. Bieber, North Port, Fla.; and Patricia, married to James Hulsey, Mechanicsville, Va.; seven grandchildren: Jennifer Corsey, Quantico, Va.; Jolene Bosche, St. Louis; Jacqueline Walker, Pittsburgh; Megan Underhill, Ft. Benning, Ga.; Matthew Bieber, Herndon, Va.; Emily Barnes, Bumpass, Va.; and David Hulsey, Richmond, Va. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Esther Martin, Lancaster; and Jeanette Metzler, Lititz; and a brother, Kenneth Keener, Lititz.
She was predeceased by her brothers: Paul Keener, Largo, Fla.; Harold Keener, Lancaster; John Keener, Lancaster; and Norma Carper, Mifflintown.
Relatives and friends are invited to the funeral service at Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 9 a.m. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at the Spacht-Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, and again from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at the Hammer Creek Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Moravian Manor Retirement Community, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543; or the Mennonite Central Committee. 21 S. 12th St., Akron, PA 17501.
To send condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Spacht Snyder Family Funeral Home, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
