Dorothy Irene Knight, 96, went to LHS, Morgan Paper, Warner-Lambert worker, avid traveler

Dorothy Irene Koehler Knight, 96, of Ocala, Fla., died Sept. 9, 2019, of complications from a fall.

The daughter of Christian Bucher and Eva May Stoner Koehler of Lititz, She was born in Manheim, March 30, 1923 and married Glenn F. Knight of Blue Ridge Summit. Dot was preceded in death by Glenn.

They had two children: Glenn B. Knight, husband of Beverly D. Walker Knight, Lititz; and Janice Irene Knight, widow of John D. Hartman, Ocala, Fla. She left five grandchildren: Christopher Knight, Lititz; Marianne Schiavoni, Ortanna; Glenn Hartman, Arlington, Wash.; Mark Hartman, Burlington, Wash. and Randy Hartman, Seattle, Wash., 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Dorothy attended Lititz High School before marrying Glenn F. Knight, then of Lancaster, in Arlington, Va. on June 20, 1942. She followed him to Army bases in Mississippi, Oregon, and Colorado before he was sent to the Pacific front in World War II. She loved to tell of her adventures as a “camp follower” during the war and kept in touch with many of the friends they met while in the Army, visiting and vacationing with them often.

Following the war, she worked in numerous local factories, including Morgan Paper Co., and Warner-Lambert where she became a group leader and union steward before retiring. They were avid travelers and owned a string of travel trailers, one of which they built from the frame up. Dot and Glenn helped to organize the Garden Spot Travel Trailer Club which met monthly at state parks and other trailer venues on the east coast. They were members of the National Campers and Hikers Association and the Holiday Rambler Owners Association.

Lititz residents for most of their lives, following retirement they moved to Millville, Del., and then to Ocala, Fla., where they owned a house in the “On Top of the World” adult development. They were members of the College Road Baptist Church, Ocala, Fla.

Her ashes will be interred alongside those of her husband in the East Fairview Church of the Brethren at the convenience of the family.

Donations in her name can be made to the charity of your choice.