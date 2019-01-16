Dorothy E. Heilig, 100, Heilig Funeral Home co-owner, traveler, very active in the Mount Joy community
Dorothy E. (Moedinger) Heilig, 100, formerly of Mount Joy, died peacefully at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim, on Dec. 29, 2018.
Born Nov. 6, 1918, in Lancaster, Dotty was the daughter of the late Edwin P. and Vera Gladys (Flick) Moedinger. She was married 76 years to the late James B. (Jim) Heilig, and together they owned and operated the former Heilig Funeral Home in Mount Joy from 1949 to 1989.
Dotty and Jim traveled the 48 continental states and visited their capitals, and she also visited Hawaii, the Holy Land, Germany, France, Italy, and Greece. Dotty was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Mount Joy, for over 60 years, taught Kindergarten Sunday school for 40 years, and sang in the choir for over 50 years.
She was active with the former Mount Joy Public Library where she instituted the “Storyteller” program for pre-school children and was a storyteller for 25 years. She was also an active member in the BPW, Community Chorus and the “Gibson Girls,” American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries and the Rotary Anns. She received the Mount Joy Jaycees Service Award in 1973.
Dotty is survived by two daughters: Jane McKain, Crownsville, Md.; Jean (Lane) Ellis, Mount Joy; two grandchildren: Nic (Kate) Ellis, and Kelsey Brandt; and two sisters: Mary Ann Miller, of Mount Joy; and Ethee Magaw, of Eau Claire, Wisc.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Edwin; and a sister: Betty Krentz.
Services were held Jan. 4 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Mount Joy. Interment in Mount Joy Cemetery will be private.
To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Mount Joy, had charge of the arrangements.
