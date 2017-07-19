- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Dorothy C. Lehn, 90, Lititz H.S. grad, worked at Alcoa, enjoyed crocheting and needlework
Dorothy C. Lehn, 90, of Lititz, died peacefully on Sunday, July 9, 2017, at Moravian Manor, Lititz.
Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late J. Vernon and Eva Hambright Lehn.
For many years Dorothy worked for Alcoa, Lancaster. She was a 1945 graduate of Lititz High School. Dorothy’s interests included crocheting and needlework.
Surviving are three sons: Jack D., husband of Sharon Yoder, of Lititz; Mike, husband of Kathy Yoder, of Washington, Maine; Jeff Yoder; a daughter: Christine Rose of Columbia; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers: Jay Lehn of Tempe, Ariz.; Robert Lehn of Lancaster; four sisters: Faye Ream of Lancaster; Jacqueline McKenzie of Mount Joy; Melinda Hartsough of Landisville; and Geraldine Zeljeznjak of Norfolk, Va.
Preceding her in death is a sister: Patsy Ulrich.
The family is honoring Dorothy’s request of having no services.
To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Arrangements by Buch Funeral Home.
