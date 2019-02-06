Home   >   Obituaries   >   Dorothy C. Galebach, 92, worked at Galebach’s Floor Finishing, active in the Penryn community

Dorothy C. Galebach, 92, of Penryn, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.

Born in Spring Garden, she was the daughter of the late Chester A. and Hilda Moore Clark. Dorothy was the loving wife of Harold K. Galebach, and they observed their 70th wedding anniversary in September of last year.

Dorothy graduated from Paradise Township High School, and completed a two-year program at Lancaster Business College. She worked alongside her husband helping to manage the family businesses, Galebach’s Floor Finishing which is continuing today under the ownership of their daughter-in-law; and Hat and Gavel Auction Company. In her early days she taught in a one room school house in Locust Grove, and was employed in the payroll department for Penn Dairies.

Dorothy was an active and faithful member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Penryn, where served on the church council, volunteered as secretary of the church, and was a Sunday school teacher. She was a life-time member of the Penryn Fire Company, and served as member and treasurer for the Ladies Auxiliary for many years.

Dorothy was the first woman elected to serve on the Manheim Central School Board where she served for 12 years. She also served on the board for LutherCare. Dorothy was a loving and caring person who cherished her husband, children, and grandchildren; loved and faithfully served her community of Penryn, and her church. She had a gentle and welcoming spirit of loving both her neighbors and life-long friends.

Surviving in addition to her husband: Harold; are three daughters: Glenda J. Galebach of Oklahoma City, Okla.; Chanda L. Galebach of Manheim; Jessica G. Roney of Williamsport, Md.; a daughter-in-law: Karen wife of Mark Haldeman of Landisville; four grandsons: Nathanael, husband of Kim Roney; William V. II, husband of Penny Roney; John Ethan Galebach; Elliott N. Galebach; a brother: Robert J. Clark of Gap; and many nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and grand nephews.

Preceding her in death is a son: John Harold Galebach; and two sisters: Evelyn Martin and Thelma Clark.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dorothy’s funeral service at St Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1258 Newport Road, Penryn, on Thursday, Feb. 7, at 2:30 p.m. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with additional viewing time on Thursday afternoon at the church from 1:30 p.m until the time of the service. Interment will be in Penryn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers those desiring may send contributions in Dorothy’s memory to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 125, Penryn, PA 17564; or Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive #100, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9378.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

