Doris M. Welliver, 86, worked at Lititz Mutual, Sunday school teacher, passionate about her family

Doris M. Welliver, 86, of Lititz, died peacefully on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Luther Acres.

Born in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Mary E. Bretz Nutt. Doris married Paul E. Welliver on May 25, 1951, at Christ Lutheran Church in Elizabethtown, officiated by the Reverend Dr. Raymond Fetter.

For many years Doris worked in the office for Mount Joy Mutual Insurance Company and later for Lititz Mutual Insurance. She was a 1949 graduate of Elizabethtown High School. Doris was an active and faithful member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lititz, where she was a Sunday school teacher.

She was a member of the Friendship Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, Elizabethtown; and was an avid bingo player. While at Luther Acres, Doris’ life was enriched each day that she received visits from Harley, the therapy pig, and Rosie, the therapy dog. Doris had a life-long passion for her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, Paul, are two sons: Gilbert P., husband of Carol Welliver of Lititz; Thomas J. Welliver of Lititz; a daughter: Mary K. Welliver of Manheim; two grandsons: William H., husband of Melinda Welliver; and John P. Welliver.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Doris’ funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 S. Broad St., Lititz, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. There will be a viewing on Wednesday afternoon at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Machpelah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Doris’ memory to the (therapy dog) Luther Care “Rosie Fund,” 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543; or Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lititz, handled the arrangements.

  1. matthew shannon

    October 18, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Doris was a sweet woman. My sincere sympathies to her family. Matt Shannon

