Doris M. Brubaker, 86, Warner Lambert retiree, active at Ruhl’s UMC, enjoyed photographing sunsets

Doris M. Brubaker, 86, of Manheim, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, March 30, 2018 at the Pleasant View Retirement Community.

Born in Rapho Township, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Edna Conrad Achey. Doris was the loving wife of Arthur L. “Art” Brubaker, and they observed their 66th wedding anniversary in July of last year.

In her early years Doris was employed at Noggles Garment Factory, Manheim; she later worked for Hamilton Technologies in East Petersburg, and then retired after working many years at Warner Lambert, Lititz.

Doris was a life-long active and faithful member of Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, Manheim; where she served as Sunday school teacher for over 60 years. With a servant’s heart she helped in the kitchen and managed the “prize stand” for the yearly Sunday school picnic. She was a Bible school teacher/organizer and was the Sunday School coordinator for the children’s department. Doris and Art served as church custodians at Ruhl’s for a number of years.

She and Art enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. She loved taking photos, especially sunsets. Cross stitch projects were her favorite past time. She was a voracious reader who had a passion for memorizing poems and teaching them to her children and grandchildren. Doris had a loving and caring heart for her Lord and felt blessed to be surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving in addition to her husband Art, are two daughters: Wendi, wife of William Aument of Manheim; Barb Reedy of Manheim; three grandchildren: Zach, Emilee, and Kaley, two great-grandchildren: Emerson and Will. She is also survived by a sister: Josephine Shelly of Manheim; two brothers: Theodore, husband of Ruth Achey of Manheim; and Russel husband of Barbara Achey of Florida.

Preceding her in death are three sisters: Marion Shirk, Anna Marie Geib, Sara Henry; and two brothers: Ray and Kenneth Achey.

Services were held April 2 at Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, Manheim. Interment was in the adjoining church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in her memory to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive, Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011; or Pleasant View Retirement Community Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.