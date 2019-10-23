Doris L. Splain, 84, dedicated to her family, enjoyed the beach, cooking and baking for others

Doris L. (Frane) Splain, 84, of Lititz, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Ephrata Manor surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Marietta to the late Catherine (Snyder) and Arthur Frane. Doris was the beloved wife to William “Bill” Splain, with whom she celebrated 65 years of marriage in June.

Doris was of Lutheran faith. She loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling to the beach. Doris dedicated her life to her family. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her husband, Doris is survived by her children: Deborah “Debbie,” wife of Mike Herr of Lititz; Kathleen “Kathy,” wife of Mark Shuchart of New Freedom; and William “Bill” Splain, husband of Kathy of Lancaster; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister: Shirl Kurtz of Lancaster.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her siblings: Arthur Frane, Dolly Testa, Donald Frane, and Richard “Smiley” Frane.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Ephrata Manor for their care and comfort during this difficult time.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ephrata Manor, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.

To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.