Doris Elaine Flory, 83, LPN at St. Joseph’s, mother of five, Ruhl’s UMC member, enjoyed antiquing

Doris Elaine Flory, 83, of Manheim, died on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community with her family by her side.

Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Esther Heagy Ruhl. Doris was the loving wife of Lester O. Flory, who died in 2016.

She was a member of Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, Manheim. Doris worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for the former St. Joseph’s Hospital, Lancaster. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Manheim Historical Society, and the Manheim Lions Club. Doris enjoyed traveling, gardening, antiquing, and spending time with her beloved family.

Surviving are four daughters: Linda R., wife of James R. Kenderdine; Julia A., wife of Steven L. Trevis; Gloria J. Flory; Brenda L. Campbell, all of Manheim; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandsons; and a brother: Sam J., husband of Joan Fulginitti, of Lancaster.

Preceding her in death is a daughter: Annette Flory; and a grandson: Jeremy Weaver.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Doris’ funeral service in the Hoffer Auditorium at Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, on Thursday, July 11, at 10 a.m. There will be a viewing from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery.

Those desiring may send contributions in Doris’s memory to Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, PA 17545; or to Pleasant View Retirement Community Benevolent Fund, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545.

To send an online condolence, visit buchfuneral.com. Arrangements by Buch Funeral Home, Manheim.