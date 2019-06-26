Doris B. Marks, 85, Lititz recCenter and McElroy’s worker, AMBUCS, St. Paul Lutheran member

Doris B. Marks, 85, of Luther Acres, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Laverne Carl and Susan Florence (Mowrer) Barber. She was the loving wife of the late John R. “Jack” Marks, who died in 2003.

Doris worked as a secretary at the Lititz recCenter for more than 20 years and McElroy’s Pharmacy, Lititz. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Doris belonged to the Lititz AMBUCS, loved to play bingo at St. James, played cards, and enjoyed going on family vacations to the beach. She also loved to follow the Phillies, Eagles, and Notre Dame football.

Doris is survived by her two children: Lori Nikoloff, wife of Christo, of Lititz; and David Marks, husband of Becky (Schreiber), of Leola; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her sister: Carol Alspach, of the Villages, Fla.

Memorial services for Doris will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 1, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 W. Orange St. Family and friends will be received at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doris’ name may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.