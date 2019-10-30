Doris A. Adams, 87, Manheim H.S. grad, Weis retiree, Barons fan, enjoyed time spent with family

Doris A. Adams, 87, formerly of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Luther Acres, Lititz.

Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Virgie (Sherer) Gibble. She was the loving wife of the late Wilson M. Adams, who died in 2016.

Doris retired from Weis Markets, Manheim, after working there for approximately 40 years in the office. She graduated in 1948 from the former Manheim High School, and was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim.

Doris was also a member of the Red Hat Society in Florida. Her interests included traveling, playing cards, especially pinochle and bridge and she was an avid Manheim Central Barons football fan. However, one of Doris greatest interests was spending time with her family.

Surviving is a daughter: Connie, wife of Michael Barto of Lititz. Doris had three grandchildren: Timothy and Kate Barto of Manheim, Troy &and Jessica Barto of Lititz, Kelly and Adam Neifert of Manheim. There are five (soon to be six) great-grandchildren: Austin and Julia Barto, Lizabeth and Alyson Neifert, Isabella Barto and a sibling coming soon. Doris has three surviving siblings: Glen Gibble of Lebanon, Larry Gibble of Coudersport, Sandy Heistand of Manheim.

A memorial service was held at the Luther Acres Community Room on Oct. 30. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Those desiring may send contributions in Doris’ memory to the Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive #101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.