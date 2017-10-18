Dorene R. Yurichko, 81, IU13 assistant teacher, manicurist, enjoyed playing cards, baking
Dorene R. Yurichko, 81, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in Mifflinburg, she was the daughter of the late Grant and Jean Shirk Reigner. She was the wife of the late George Yurichko, who died in 2006.
Retired in 1996, Dorene was an assistant teacher for the IU13, Lititz. In her earlier years, Dorene received her manicure license in 1965 and worked with her late husband at the former Mr. George Hair Stylist, 34 E. Main St., Lititz.
She was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Lititz, and the Lititz American Legion Post 56. Dorene was named Miss Labor and Industry 1956 at the annual State Labor Relations Board picnic in Hershey. She enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards with her friends, and she loved her calico cat, Calie.
Surviving are two sons: Cris Yurichko of Lititz; Jay Thorpe of Kingston, N.Y.; a grandson: Nicholas; two brothers: Winston Reigner of New Danville; Barry Reigner of Phoenix, Ariz.; a sister: Diana Reigner of Albuquerque, N.M.; stepsister: Kathy McLaughlin of Mifflinburg; and stepbrother: George Litle of Allentown.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a mass of Christian burial at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Father O’Blaney as celebrant. There will be a public viewing from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Dorene’s memory to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lititz, is in charge of the arrangements.
October 20, 2017 at 8:24 am
Dorene and I met in 1959 when we worked together at Commercial Credit Finance Company in Harrisburg. Our personalities seemed to click and we have been friends ever since. We attended her wedding when she married George Yurichko. After she and George moved from the Harrisburg area to Lititz, we remained good friends. We talked often by telephone, never missed each others birthdays; in fact, every year for my birthday, she would have us to their home in Lititz for dinner and she would make her famous “city chicken.”
Almost every summer, Dorene would come to our home in New Cumberland for at least a week, and we would enjoy going to Harrisburg City Island, sit on the bench and she would love to reminisce about her “single” days when she lived and worked in Harrisburg. We played cards, went to movies, and my husband and I would try to show her a good time while she was here for what she called “her vacations.”
We watched each others sons grow up to be men who are now in their 50’s. We shared many experiences together, laughed and cried together. She was truly my best friend.
Dorene’s health wasn’t too good the past two years, but she did get to visit us December 30, 2016 until January 2nd, 2017. She spent New Years Eve with us.
That was her last visit to our home.
We were shocked and deeply saddened by her death. She is going to be missed so very much and her she will remain alive in our hearts forever. Rest in peace my sweet dear friend.