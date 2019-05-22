Donna L. Eberly, 73, attended Son Light Bible Church, mother of four, enjoyed drawing

Donna L. Eberly, 73, of Lititz, died peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019.

Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Alverta Steely Spade. A homemaker, Donna was the wife of the late Robert G. Eberly.

She attended Son Light Bible Church, Calvary Church, Lancaster, and the Lititz Senior Center. Donna enjoyed growing her plants, word search puzzles, and drawing.

Surviving are two sons: Anthony L. Eberly; Douglas G., husband of Jennifer Eberly, all of Lititz; a daughter: Salena M. wife of Daryl Martin of Denver; and six grandchildren.

Preceding her in death is a son: Kenneth L. Eberly; and a brother: Donald Spade.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lititz, handled the arrangements.