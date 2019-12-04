Donna I. Kachel, 80, taught Sunday school at Grace Church, an avid volunteer with a servant’s heart
Donna I. Kachel, 80, of Lititz, in the presence of her children, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Arthur G. II and Leah G. (Shull) Mellinger. Donna was the loving wife of the late Theodore D. Kachel, who passed away in 2013.
She was a dedicated homemaker and faithful attender of Grace Church of Lititz, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, greeter, and volunteer in various positions at the church. Donna was a proud graduate of Lancaster School of the Bible. She was also involved in Good News Clubs through Child Evangelism Fellowship, Release Time at the Warwick School District, and volunteering at Lititz Christian School and the Water Street Rescue Mission. Donna had a servant’s heart and would visit various church members and friends in time of need.
Surviving are four children: David B., husband of Cindy (Ruhl) Kachel of Lititz; Daniel P., husband of Tresse (Bailey) Kachel of York; Theodore D. Jr., husband of Elizabeth (Charles) Kachel of Ephrata; Karen, wife of Lawrence Bennett, of Pequea; 14 grandchildren; two brothers: Arthur G. III, husband of Barbara (Baer) Mellinger; James S., husband of Karen (Haldy) Mellinger, both of Lancaster; and a sister: Mary, wife of Jim Eyrich, of Womelsdorf.
Preceding her in death is a sister: Virginia L. Corbin; and a brother-in-law: Robert Corbin.
Services were held Dec. 1 at Grace Church of Lititz. Interment was at Middle Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Those desiring may send contributions in Donna’s memory to Camp Conquest, 480 Forest Road, Denver, PA 17517.
To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Arrangements by Buch Funeral Home, Manheim.
