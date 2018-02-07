Home   >   Obituaries   >   Donald W. Diffenderfer, 91, served in the CPS, owned Diffenderfer Disposal, animal lover

Donald W. Diffenderfer, 91, served in the CPS, owned Diffenderfer Disposal, animal lover

Donald W. Diffenderfer, 91, of Manheim passed into the arms of the Lord on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.

Born in Penn Township, he was the son of the late Clayton and Elizabeth Waser Diffenderfer. He was the loving husband of Esther F. Zellers Diffenderfer, and they celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary last April.

Donald owned and operated Diffenderfer Disposal for 30 years. In retirement, he worked for Nolt’s Auto Parts and the Manheim Auto Auction. He was a member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren, where he served as an usher for many years. Donald proudly served in the Civilian Public Service (CPS) from 1944 to 1946. He was active with the Pen/Elm Lions Club in his younger years.

Donald enjoyed Jeeps, trucks, jigsaw and word search puzzles. An animal lover, he was especially fond of pygmy goats and his St. Bernard dog, Charlie. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four children: Mary Ann Johnstone, companion of Douglas Rossi of Lancaster; Jay E., husband of Rebecca Howell Diffenderfer; Donna J., wife of Michael Dieter; and Barry L. Diffenderfer, all of Manheim; five grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

He was the last of his immediate family. Donald was preceded in death by four brothers; and two sons-in-law.

Services were held Jan. 24 at Buch Funeral Home, Manheim. Interment was in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Rapho Township.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Donald’s memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

