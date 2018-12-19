Donald L. Heisey, 68, LPN at UZRC, pianist and singer, avid gardener, Anabaptist historian
Donald L. Heisey, 68, of Manheim, formerly of Mountville, passed away on Saturday morning, Dec. 15, 2018 at UMPC Pinnacle Lititz, following a brief illness.
Born in Manheim Township, he was the son of the late Leroy N. and Esther Mumma Heisey. He was the husband of Eunice J. Gehman Heisey for 44 years on June 15.
Don attended East Fairview Church of the Brethren. An exceptional caregiver, Don was employed as a licensed practical nurse by United Zion Retirement Community in Lititz for 35 years. In addition to being a talented pianist, he sang tenor and recorded records with The Brethren, Melody Three, and The Zimmerman Sisters. Don was an avid gardener, animal lover, student of Anabaptist history, and enjoyed spending family time and vacationing at the beach.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children: Rachel M., wife of Lance Rohrer, of Manheim; Rebecca S., wife of Shannon Eberly, of Terre Hill; David L., husband of Kelly Heisey, of Stevens; and Joanna R., wife of Steven Lentz, of Mount Joy; nine grandchildren: Taylor and Connor Rohrer; Erica, married to Jeremy Lorah; Elice, Logan, and Owen Eberly; Alison and Brayden Heisey; and Abigail Lentz; and three siblings: Marian, wife of Richard Myers, of Washington Boro; Janet, wife of Jan Graver, of Manheim; and Beverly, wife of John Schilthuis, of Indian Shores, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services were held Dec. 19 at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, Manheim. Interment followed in the adjoining cemetery.
If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service, visit spencefuneralservices.com. Spence Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
