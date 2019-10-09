Donald L. Caplinger, 73, Fairfield Co. electrician, White Oak COB member, passionate fisherman

Donald L. “Cap” Caplinger, 73, of Lititz, and formerly of Akron, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Moravian Manor.

Born in Penn Township, he was the son of the late Stanley and Emma Cassel Caplinger. Cap was the loving husband of Sue Wrede Caplinger, and they observed their 47th wedding anniversary in April of this year.

For over 42 years Cap worked as an electrician for the Fairfield Company, Lititz. He was a member of the White Oak Church of the Brethren, Manheim. Cap had a deep passion for fishing anytime and anywhere.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Moravian Manor, Lititz, and to Masonic Village Hospice for the compassionate care given to Cap during his illness.

Surviving in addition to his wife: Sue; are two sons: Michael L., husband of Selena Caplinger of Lititz; Matthew S., husband of Julie Caplinger of Lititz; four grandchildren: Michael Jr., Robby, Miles, Madison; three brothers: Paul, Jay, Barry; and six sisters: Mary Ann, Orpha, Susan, Doris, Karen, and Brenda.

Services for Cap will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Lititz, handled the arrangements.