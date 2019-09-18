Donald H. Wolgemuth, 83, Wolgemuth Bros. part owner, Hill-N-Dale partner, very active in the faith

Donald H. (Don) Wolgemuth, 83, formerly of Manheim, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 14, 2019 at Brethren Village, Lititz.

Don was the son of the late Daniel M. and Ella N. (Heisey) Wolgemuth. He was the loving husband of Kathryn Ruhl Wolgemuth, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a brother: D. Jay Wolgemuth, husband of Anita Wolgemuth of Lancaster; and a daughter: Tracey L. Barshinger of Manheim.

He was preceded in death by a son: Andrew D. Wolgemuth, husband of Rachel Wolgemuth of East Arlington, Vt.

Don was a 1954 graduate of the former East Donegal Township High School, where he participated in basketball, baseball and soccer. At graduation, he received an athletic award. In 1956, Don graduated from Penn State University with an associate degree in agriculture.

He was part-owner of the former Wolgemuth Brothers, Inc. feed manufacturer in Mount Joy for 30 years and a partner in other agricultural enterprises including Donegal Producers, Orchard View Farms and Hill-N-Dale Farms. He served on the board of directors of Union National Community Bank from 1967 to 2005 and as board chairman from 1979 to 2005. He also served for 16 years as a trustee and 15 years as a trustee emeritus at LeTourneau University, Longview, Texas.

He was a member of the corporation of Lancaster Bible College for a number of years. Don was a former Sunday school teacher, church board member, choir member, and deacon at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, Manheim. Since 1980 he was a member of Calvary Church, Lancaster, where he was part of the Friendship Adult Bible Fellowship, as well as serving as deacon, elder, new member facilitator and with the hospitality ministry. He and his wife enjoyed entertaining family and friends in their home at Brethren Village.

In his retirement years, he kept active by cutting, splitting, and delivering firewood as a fundraiser for Teen Haven Ministry. In 2013, he received a nomination for the Jefferson Award exemplifying extraordinary public service in the Susquehanna Valley for voluntary work for Teen Haven Ministry. In 2016, Don also began to sell and deliver firewood as a fundraiser for Live 10:27 Ministries.

Since 1997, Don was challenged by a rare form of cancer, Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send memorial contributions in Don’s memory to International Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia Foundation (IWMF), 6144 Clark Center Ave., Sarasota, FL 34238; or the Calvary Church, Building Fund, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Don’s memorial service on Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster. (east entrance) There will be a time of visitation with the family immediately following the service. Interment will be private in East Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Rapho Township at the convenience of the family.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.