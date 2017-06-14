Home   >   Obituaries   >   Donald G. Garber, 81, Lititz H.S. grad, Army vet, artist and audio electronics designer

Donald G. Garber, 81, Lititz H.S. grad, Army vet, artist and audio electronics designer

June 14, 2017

Donald G. Garber, 81, passed away at his home in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Don spent his formative years in Lititz, residing on Spruce Street with his parents, John Garber and Elva Kirkpatrick Garber, and older brother, Kirk.

He graduated from Lititz High School in 1953 and sang for many years in the Lititz Moravian Church choir. He most recently returned to Lititz in December 2016 to attend the church’s Lovefeast services, visit old friends, and join his brother in laying wreaths on their parents’ graves.

After graduating from the Pennsylvania State University and serving a brief stint in the U.S. Army, Don made his way to New York City where he completed an master of fine arts degree at New York University. He eventually chose painting over his love of jazz and immersed himself in the Manhattan art scene, supporting himself by teaching and doing carpentry and cabinet work.

In 1969, Don married Ikuyo Tagawa, an architect, and moved to Brooklyn, where they raised their family.

In the 1990s, Don found a way to integrate his craftsmanship and life-long love of music and began designing and building hi-fi vacuum tube amplifiers and preamplifiers as the sole proprietor of Fi. He continued his one-man operation until his death, and his creations were sought after by audiophiles around the world. A recent in memoriam blog tribute by Jeff Day referred to Don as “an American Master.”

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Ikuyo, who passed away in 2002.

He is survived by his stepson: Pier Gugliotta; his daughter: Nara, and son-in-law, Tolan Bistrek; his son: Graham, and daughter-in-law, Giulia Righi; his brother and sister-in-law: Kirk and Constance Garber; and their children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Don’s memory can be made to Partners in Health at donate.pih.org/page/contribute/donate.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held in Brooklyn, N.Y., this fall.

