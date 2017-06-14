- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
Donald G. Garber, 81, Lititz H.S. grad, Army vet, artist and audio electronics designer
Donald G. Garber, 81, passed away at his home in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sunday, June 4, 2017.
Don spent his formative years in Lititz, residing on Spruce Street with his parents, John Garber and Elva Kirkpatrick Garber, and older brother, Kirk.
He graduated from Lititz High School in 1953 and sang for many years in the Lititz Moravian Church choir. He most recently returned to Lititz in December 2016 to attend the church’s Lovefeast services, visit old friends, and join his brother in laying wreaths on their parents’ graves.
After graduating from the Pennsylvania State University and serving a brief stint in the U.S. Army, Don made his way to New York City where he completed an master of fine arts degree at New York University. He eventually chose painting over his love of jazz and immersed himself in the Manhattan art scene, supporting himself by teaching and doing carpentry and cabinet work.
In 1969, Don married Ikuyo Tagawa, an architect, and moved to Brooklyn, where they raised their family.
In the 1990s, Don found a way to integrate his craftsmanship and life-long love of music and began designing and building hi-fi vacuum tube amplifiers and preamplifiers as the sole proprietor of Fi. He continued his one-man operation until his death, and his creations were sought after by audiophiles around the world. A recent in memoriam blog tribute by Jeff Day referred to Don as “an American Master.”
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Ikuyo, who passed away in 2002.
He is survived by his stepson: Pier Gugliotta; his daughter: Nara, and son-in-law, Tolan Bistrek; his son: Graham, and daughter-in-law, Giulia Righi; his brother and sister-in-law: Kirk and Constance Garber; and their children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Don’s memory can be made to Partners in Health at donate.pih.org/page/contribute/donate.
A celebration of Don’s life will be held in Brooklyn, N.Y., this fall.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch of...
- Posted June 7, 2017
- 0
-
Warwick School board reduces tax hike to 2 percent
Final vote set for June 20 For the first time...
- Posted June 7, 2017
- 0
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in downtown...
- Posted May 24, 2017
- 1
-
Phyllis E. Adair, 81, worked at Raymark, Manheim Fire Dept. member, Brethren Village volunteer
Phyllis E. Adair, 81, of Manheim, passed away on Thursday,...
-
John Henry Brubaker, 94, farmer, school bus driver, married 75 years, attended Middle Creek COB
John Henry Brubaker, 94, of Lititz, passed away Monday, June...
-
Eleanor T. Brune, 71, X-ray tech, passionate about motherhood, author and naturalist
Eleanor T. “Ellie” Brune, 71, of Denver, passed away peacefully...
-
Howard S. Erb, 94, farmer, worked at Manheim Auto Auction, enjoyed gardening, reading
Howard S. Erb, 94, formerly of Manheim, went home to...
-
Donald G. Garber, 81, Lititz H.S. grad, Army vet, artist and audio electronics designer
Donald G. Garber, 81, passed away at his home in...
-
Paul T. Good, 85, farmer, 4-H leader, active at Erb Mennonite Church, proud grandfather
Paul T. Good, 85, of Manheim, went home to be...
-
Bessie M. Holos, 87, Caln School District worker, mother of two, enjoyed birdwatching, traveling
Bessie M. Holos, 87, of Lititz, passed away Friday, June...
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch...
-
Warwick School board reduces tax hike to 2 percent
Final vote set for June 20 For the first...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 1
-
Phyllis E. Adair, 81, worked at Raymark, Manheim Fire Dept. member, Brethren Village volunteer
Phyllis E. Adair, 81, of Manheim, passed away on...
-
John Henry Brubaker, 94, farmer, school bus driver, married 75 years, attended Middle Creek COB
John Henry Brubaker, 94, of Lititz, passed away Monday,...
-
Eleanor T. Brune, 71, X-ray tech, passionate about motherhood, author and naturalist
Eleanor T. “Ellie” Brune, 71, of Denver, passed away...
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch...
-
Warwick School board reduces tax hike to 2 percent
Final vote set for June 20 For the first...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 1
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
Mary Ann Seitz says:
-
Marian L Shatto says:
-
aimee says: