Delaine ‘Dee’ Davis, 67, diabetes educator, Oregon Community Church member
Delaine Louise “Dee” Davis, 67, of Lititz, formerly of Logan, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at her residence.
She was born Aug. 16, 1950 in Logan, Ohio, daughter of the late George W. and Inez Gertrude Fickel Davis.
She was a diabetes educator in Chillicothe, Ohio; Bethel, Alaska; and Lititz. Dee was an associate member of the Oregon Community Church in Lititz; and was also a member of Webbs Chapel United Methodist Church in Logan, Ohio. She was a member of the American Diabetes Association and a 1968 graduate of Logan High School.
Dee is survived by her sisters: Donna Lynn (Chris) Anderson of Lancaster; and Debby (John) Bailey of Logan, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will be celebrating her life and laying her to rest in Logan, Ohio on Jan. 26. They would also like to invite everyone to celebrate Delaine’s life at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 28, at Oregon Community UMC, 1214 Creek Road, Lititz, with Pastor Jason Perkowski officiating.
Visit Dee’s online guestbook at cardaras.com. Cardaras Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio, was entrusted with the arrangements.
-
