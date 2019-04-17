Deaths of Local Interest – Reported April 18, 2019
Marion L. Butz, 86, passed away on April 12. Marion was a nurse at both the Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital and Lancashire Hall nursing facility for many years. Marion’s love of antiques brought she and husband Hal to purchase the Antique Marketplace as owners for over 22 years. Her expertise was in both textiles and glass. Everyone who knew Marion could not forget the annual sand tart baking event, the hundreds of hats she knitted, and the family cook book she wrote, Her daughter, LeeAnne Kornbau, lives in Lititz.
Russell S. Fink Jr., 76, of Ephrata, passed away April 7 at Lancaster General Hospital. Russell was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Navy, and sharing of his experiences on the aircraft carrier the U.S.S. Intrepid. When he returned from the service, he became an outdoorsman, most fond of fishing, hunting and going to the beach. He was a member of American Legion Post 34. A sister, Donna Engle, lives in Manheim.
Helen (Mann) Good, 92, of Village Garden at Brethren Village, Lititz, died April 1. Helen had worked at Fulton Bank, Penn Square, as a teller and in accounts reconciliation, retiring after 23 years of service. Helen enjoyed taking many trips sponsored by the bank, shopping and playing cards with her friends at Village Garden.
Robert P. Grogan, 85, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully April 9 at Juniper Village at Mount Joy. A veteran of the Korean Conflict, Bob proudly served with the U.S. Navy as an aviation electronic technician/instructor. He was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Welfare, serving as an area manager for over 22 years. Above all, Bob will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His daughter, Patrice C. Snyder, wife of Robert, lives in Manheim.
Diane M. Horst, 68, of Akron, passed away April 8. Diane had worked in the offices of Wayne Gehret Stamps of Ephrata for many years. She had also worked in years past as the Ephrata VFW and Hestco Sewing Factory in Ephrata. She enjoyed bingo, going to the casinos and shopping. She loved all animals and was a loving, generous, and caring person. A granddaughter, Brooke Ruth, lives in Lititz.
Carmen Lenten Kehler, 85, of Ephrata, passed away April 5 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Carmen worked as a meat cutter almost his entire working career and retired from Acme Markets. Carmen enjoyed going hunting and fishing with his sons. The annual family trek to Fenwick Island, Del., with all his children and grandchildren was very special to him. A son, David Kehler, husband of Barb, lives in Lititz.
Lewis S. Martin, 83, of Ephrata, passed away April 11 at Fairmount Homes, Ephrata. Lewis was a member of Denver Mennonite Church, Eastern Conference. He had worked at Tyson Foods and Victor F. Weaver. A brother, Mahlon S. Martin, lives in Manheim. A brother, Mervin, husband of Ruth Martin, lives in Lititz.
Ruth A. Yoder, 86, of Lancaster, went to be with her Lord and Savior April 12. She was born in Manheim. Ruth loved classical music, playing piano and singing, and cooking her favorite dishes for family and friends. She also enjoyed the company of any dog or cat, and she loved snuggling with babies and being in the presence of toddlers and young children.
Robert C. ‘Bob’ Meck, 85, Lititz H.S. grad, Navy vet, Benner’s pharmacist, enjoyed yardwork
Robert C. “Bob” Meck, 85, passed away on April 8,...
Kimberly A. ‘Kim’ Freed, 43, die-hard Eagles fan, enjoyed playing softball, especially fond of cats
Kimberly A. “Kim” Freed, 43, of Manheim, passed away on...
Barbara A. Hess, 71, government military inspector at ISC, enjoyed cruising, entertaining, cooking
Barbara A. Hess, 71, of Lititz, passed away after a...
Gladys A. Hylton, 91, Lititz H.S. grad, music teacher, organist, choir director, world traveler
Gladys A. Hylton, 91, of Brethren Village, Lititz, passed away...
Betty A. Royer, 93, nurse, cherished her family, enjoyed flower gardening, trips to OCMD
Betty A. Royer, 93, of Manheim, died peacefully on Friday,...
Nancy J. Yoder, 88, hairstylist, co-owned Casual Beauty Shop, enjoyed her grandchildren
Nancy J. Yoder, 88, of Legends of Lititz and formerly...
Siv E. Cacamis, 97, Sweden native, mother of four
Siv Elizabeth Cacamis died in Lititz, on April 8, 2019....
