Deaths of Local Interest – Oct. 25, 2018
Norma Brenner, 90, formerly of Bronx, N.Y., entered into rest, Oct. 14 at Landis Homes, Lititz. She was a Registered Nurse at Lincoln Hospital, NYC, before retiring in 1989. She was a member of Joy Fellowship Church, Bronx, N.Y., and more recently a member of Bridgeport Mennonite Church and East Bethany Chapel at Landis Homes. She was the last of her immediate family.
Paul E. Heisey, ordained minister of the Gospel, passed away Oct. 15 in his home just a few hours short of his 92nd birthday. He served at Heidelberg Church of the Brethren, Myerstown; Welty Church of the Brethren, Smithsburg, Md; Youth Challenge International Bible Institute, Sunbury; Blue River Church of the Brethren, Columbia City, Ind.; Old Furnace Church of the Brethren, Ridgeley, W.Va.; and Mount Olivet Church of the Brethren, Newport. A daughter, Cynthia M. Heisey, resides in Lititz. A son, Kenneth K., husband of Dorinda (Fahnestock) Heisey, lives in Manheim.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
John Weidman & Sons is Your Family Heating & Cooling Experts
Since the 1930s, John Weidman & Sons, Inc. has been...
-
Ruth A. Huber, 88, Manheim H.S. grad, Noggles worker, teddy bear collector, liked Hersheypark
Ruth A. Huber, 88, of Manheim, passed away on Monday...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Oct. 25, 2018
Norma Brenner, 90, formerly of Bronx, N.Y., entered into rest,...
-
Kenneth M. Earhart, 55, Warwick grad, Plouse Precision Mfg. worker, Boy Scout, avid outdoorsman
Kenneth M. Earhart, 55, passed away on Friday, Oct. 19,...
-
Earl E. Groff, 89, Keystone Mills worker, Amish transporter, active at his church
Earl E. Groff, 89, formerly of Gretna Springs, Manheim, passed...
-
Robert D. Eshleman, 85, Korean War vet, Alumax retiree, enjoyed attending grandkids’ activities
Robert D. Eshleman, 85, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday,...
-
Anna Maria Heisey, 85, mother of four, musician and poet with strong faith, enjoyed Bible study
Anna Maria Heisey, 85, of Manheim, formerly of Ephrata, transitioned...
-
John Weidman & Sons is Your Family Heating & Cooling Experts
Since the 1930s, John Weidman & Sons, Inc. has...
-
Ruth A. Huber, 88, Manheim H.S. grad, Noggles worker, teddy bear collector, liked Hersheypark
Ruth A. Huber, 88, of Manheim, passed away on...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Oct. 25, 2018
Norma Brenner, 90, formerly of Bronx, N.Y., entered into...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Dellie McClung says:
-
-
Rebecca Lister says: