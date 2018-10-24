Home   >   Obituaries   >   Deaths of Local Interest – Oct. 25, 2018

Deaths of Local Interest – Oct. 25, 2018

By on October 24, 2018

Norma Brenner, 90, formerly of Bronx, N.Y., entered into rest, Oct. 14 at Landis Homes, Lititz. She was a Registered Nurse at Lincoln Hospital, NYC, before retiring in 1989. She was a member of Joy Fellowship Church, Bronx, N.Y., and more recently a member of Bridgeport Mennonite Church and East Bethany Chapel at Landis Homes. She was the last of her immediate family.

Paul E. Heisey, ordained minister of the Gospel, passed away Oct. 15 in his home just a few hours short of his 92nd birthday. He served at Heidelberg Church of the Brethren, Myerstown; Welty Church of the Brethren, Smithsburg, Md; Youth Challenge International Bible Institute, Sunbury; Blue River Church of the Brethren, Columbia City, Ind.; Old Furnace Church of the Brethren, Ridgeley, W.Va.; and Mount Olivet Church of the Brethren, Newport. A daughter, Cynthia M. Heisey, resides in Lititz. A son, Kenneth K., husband of Dorinda (Fahnestock) Heisey, lives in Manheim.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *