Deaths of Local Interest – Oct. 11, 2018

By on October 10, 2018

Roger Earl Turcotte, 90, passed away on Oct. 4 at Brethren Village. Upon graduation from the Wentworth Institute architectural department, he enlisted in the Air Force for two years. He attended weather school at Chanute Field in Illinois. His first assignment was at Ft. Bragg, Pope Field, N.C. He also did the weather for the 82nd Airborne Division. He designed award-winning buildings in the San Francisco Bay area. Roger worked for 11years at Stanford University in their nuclear department, as supervisor of the machine shop. He attended the Brethren Village Chapel.

