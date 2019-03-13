Deaths of Local Interest – March 13, 2019
Nora S. Hurst, 96, of Ephrata, passed away March 4 at Wheatridge-Fairmount Homes, Ephrata. A homemaker, she was a member of Springville Mennonite Church. A daughter, Janie, wife of David Martin, lives in Lititz.
Ivan M. Reiff, 92, passed away peacefully on March 4 at his home in Sevierville, Tenn., after a long and courageous battle with cancer. His children, Marian (Galen) Yoder, Ida Mae (Larry) High and Betty Reiff, all reside in Lititz.
Ivan Henry Stricker Sr., 72, of Reinholds, passed away March 7 at home. He attended Dove Fellowship in Ephrata. He enjoyed hunting, helping his son restore old trucks, and spending time with family. Ivan worked as a landscaper for Stanley Hess and was a self-employed scrap metal hauler. A son, Ivan Jr., husband of Stacey (Hainley) Stricker, lives in Lititz.
-
-
-
