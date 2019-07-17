Deaths of local interest – July 18, 2019
Doris Fritz Dussinger, 87, of Lancaster, passed away July 5 at the Ephrata Hospital. She began her career in the banking industry, followed by the Osteopathic Hospital in the radiology department and finally spent 17 years working for Thomson Corporation as a Payroll Clerk, retiring in 1995. She was a lifelong member of Ross St. Methodist Church. In her spare time, Doris enjoyed collecting and shopping for antiques, attending public auctions and spending time with family. A son, Doug Dussinger, husband of Jean, lives in Lititz.
Elam R. Hoover, 79, of Ephrata, passed away July 9 at his residence. A farmer, he was a member of Conestoga Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference. His brother, Aaron, husband of Elsie (Sensenig) Hoover, lives in Lititz.
George W. Weaver, 80, of Reinholds, passed away July 12 at home. He was a member of Faith Mennonite Fellowship, where he also helped with the landscaping and maintenance. George was a driver and mechanic for Burkholder Paving for 42 years before retiring at age 70. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and tinkering with mower repairs. He also enjoyed volunteering with Material Aid Center. A son, Gerald, husband of Deb (Gemmill) Weaver, lives in Lititz.
-
-
-
