I. Quinten Gibble, 78, of Ephrata, passed away July 7 at Hershey Medical Center. He worked for RCA/Thomson in Lancaster for 47 years and was a PIAA umpire for 32 years. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports and watching sports on TV. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. His children, Cary A., husband of Lori Gibble; and Laurie A., wife of Donald Mumma, reside in Lititz.