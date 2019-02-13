Deaths of Local Interest: Feb. 14, 2019
John K. Bartgis, 80, of Mount Joy, was called home on Feb. 5. John was a hardworking man who was self-employed as a diesel mechanic for the majority of his life. Born in West Virginia, John had a passion for the great outdoors, hunting and fishing. John was all about family and friends, and loved his grandchildren dearly. The following survivors live in Manheim: daughters, Barbara Powell, wife of Wayne Powell, and Beverly Radzik, wife of Ronald Radzik; and grandson, Wayne W. Powell.
Jean E. Goshert, 79, of Reinholds, passed away on Feb. 6 WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. She was a member of Swamp Christian Fellowship Church, Reinholds. She enjoyed making arts and crafts and selling them at various craft shows. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, wood crafts, and rubber stamping. The following survivors live in Lititz: son, Richard A. (Susan) Goshert; and sister, Alverta Kepner.
Leonard S. High, 72, of Akron, entered into Heaven following a courageous battle with cancer on Feb. 6, at Hershey Medical Center. Leonard retired in 2011 after 38 years of employment with Martin Limestone. He was a quarry operator for 23 years and a mail courier the last 15 years. He was a member of Weaverland Mennonite Church. He enjoyed hunting, sports, and spending time with his family at his cabin in Perry County. His daughter, Missy (Weidler) High, resides in Lititz.
Claudia H. Martin, 73, of Pleasant View Retirement Community, passed away Feb. 3 at her residence. She worked as an editorial assistant and was a receptionist at Willow Valley Associates before her retirement. She enjoyed quilting, reading, sewing, swimming, going to the beach at Ocean City, Md., going to social events with her friends, and loved dogs.
Louella (Beiler) Mosteller, 85, of Ephrata, passed away Feb. 4. A mother of three, she was very passionate about her God, her family and baseball. Her sister, Gladys Shearer, lives in Lititz.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
John D. Mohler, Gifted clarinetist, U.S Marine Band member, U. of Michigan professor
John D. Mohler passed away Feb. 6, 2019in Chelsea, Mich....
-
William E. Krum, 76, Raymark Industries retiree, enjoyed archery, woodworking, outdoorsman
William E. Krum, 76, of Manheim passed away on Tuesday,...
-
Esther M. Breneman, 75, Strickler’s Mennonite member, survived by seven children, liked to tend flowers
Esther M. Breneman, 75, of Manheim, exchanged her faith in...
-
Linda G. Rohrer, 76, Armstrong staffing specialist, active at St. Paul’s UMC, avid boater
Linda Gail Rohrer, 76, of Manheim, died peacefully following a...
-
Russell Dean Horrocks, Formidable athlete, health and phys ed teacher, coach, persistent optimist
Russell Dean Horrocks, of Lititz, formerly of Levittown, passed away...
-
Verna Ruth Hevener, 98, Lititz COB and AMBUCS member, enjoyed oil painting
Verna Ruth (Suter) Hevener, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb....
-
Michael B. Klunk, 68, executive dean/CEO of HACC Lancaster, St. James Catholic member
Dr. Michael B. Klunk, 68, of Lititz, died peacefully surrounded...
-
John D. Mohler, Gifted clarinetist, U.S Marine Band member, U. of Michigan professor
John D. Mohler passed away Feb. 6, 2019in Chelsea,...
-
William E. Krum, 76, Raymark Industries retiree, enjoyed archery, woodworking, outdoorsman
William E. Krum, 76, of Manheim passed away on...
-
Esther M. Breneman, 75, Strickler’s Mennonite member, survived by seven children, liked to tend flowers
Esther M. Breneman, 75, of Manheim, exchanged her faith...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Leslie and Dennis Rafaniello says:
-
Michael K.Houshower says:
-
Patti says: