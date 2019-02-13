Home   >   Obituaries   >   Deaths of Local Interest: Feb. 14, 2019

Deaths of Local Interest: Feb. 14, 2019

By on February 13, 2019

John K. Bartgis, 80, of Mount Joy, was called home on Feb. 5. John was a hardworking man who was self-employed as a diesel mechanic for the majority of his life. Born in West Virginia, John had a passion for the great outdoors, hunting and fishing. John was all about family and friends, and loved his grandchildren dearly. The following survivors live in Manheim: daughters, Barbara Powell, wife of Wayne Powell, and Beverly Radzik, wife of Ronald Radzik; and grandson, Wayne W. Powell.

Jean E. Goshert, 79, of Reinholds, passed away on Feb. 6 WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. She was a member of Swamp Christian Fellowship Church, Reinholds. She enjoyed making arts and crafts and selling them at various craft shows. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, wood crafts, and rubber stamping. The following survivors live in Lititz: son, Richard A. (Susan) Goshert; and sister, Alverta Kepner.

Leonard S. High, 72, of Akron, entered into Heaven following a courageous battle with cancer on Feb. 6, at Hershey Medical Center. Leonard retired in 2011 after 38 years of employment with Martin Limestone. He was a quarry operator for 23 years and a mail courier the last 15 years. He was a member of Weaverland Mennonite Church. He enjoyed hunting, sports, and spending time with his family at his cabin in Perry County. His daughter, Missy (Weidler) High, resides in Lititz.

Claudia H. Martin, 73, of Pleasant View Retirement Community, passed away Feb. 3 at her residence. She worked as an editorial assistant and was a receptionist at Willow Valley Associates before her retirement. She enjoyed quilting, reading, sewing, swimming, going to the beach at Ocean City, Md., going to social events with her friends, and loved dogs.

Louella (Beiler) Mosteller, 85, of Ephrata, passed away Feb. 4. A mother of three, she was very passionate about her God, her family and baseball. Her sister, Gladys Shearer, lives in Lititz.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *