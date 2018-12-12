Deaths of Local Interest – Dec. 13, 2018
Jane L. Eby, 88, of New Holland, formerly of Martindale, died Dec. 6 at her home after a brief illness. Jane, along with her husband, owned and operated Eby’s Store in Martindale from May 1964 until August 2000. She loved spending time with her family, and especially enjoyed her great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing cards with friends, all types of table games, and reading. A daughter, Deborah, married to Dennis Ober, lives in Lititz.
Betty J. Wolf, 90, of Ephrata, formerly of Schoeneck, passed away Dec. 7 at Ephrata Community Hospital after a brief illness. Betty was employed by Bollman Hat Company of Adamstown for 47 years. A faithful, lifetime member of Mellingers Lutheran Church in Schoeneck, Betty had participated on social ministry, the church’s newsletter, and as a communion assistant. Her son, Erik Wolf (Georgenne) lives in Manheim.
